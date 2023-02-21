Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Companies | Media group Keskisuomainen's profit collapsed last year

February 21, 2023
The CEO of the group describes the company’s last year’s result as very twofold.

Media group Keskisuomainen’s operative comparable operating profit fell to 3.7 million euros last year from 12.8 million euros in the second year.

Turnover increased by more than 4 percent to 221 million euros.

CEO of the group Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi describes the company’s last year’s result as very twofold. Accelerated inflation, according to Kangaskorvi, made the group’s business operations significantly more difficult in terms of operational results, but on the other hand, turnover increased, for example, through the acquisition of the Hämeen Sanomat group at the end of 2021.

The Keskisuomalainen group publishes, for example, Keskisuomalainen, Savon Sanom and Hämeen Sanom.

