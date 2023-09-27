Genoa – Sampdoria on the pitch in Como with a new trident, made up of Pedrola, Esposito and Borini. Compared to Parma’s initial lineup, Andrea Pirlo then redesigns the midfield, with Girelli’s debut on the right in place of Kasami from the first minute and the return of Verre to the starting lineup in place of Vieira. The defensive line confirmed. Kone returns to Como in the middle. Trust in Cutrone in attack, supported by Verdi and Da Cunha

The formations

Como (3-4-2-1): Always; Curto, Odenthal, Barba; Iovine, Bellemo, Kone, Ioannou; Verdi, Da Cunha; Cutrone. On the bench: Vigorito, Sala, Solini, Chajia, Baselli, Blanco, Gabrielloni, Scaglia, Arrigoni, Kerrigan, Abildgaard, Cassandro. All.: Longo

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Murru, Barreca; Kasami, Yepes, Verre; Pedrola, Esposito, Borini. On the bench: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Vieira, Askildsen, Ricci, Kasami, Malagrida, Giordano, Gonzalez, De Luca, La Gumina, Delle Monache. All.: Pirlo