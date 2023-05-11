The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi affirmed that the wise leadership of the state attaches great importance to creating families characterized by cohesion and harmony among its members, based on its realization that forming a healthy family, preserving its continuity, and creating a societal atmosphere to ensure its stability is considered the main and vital foundation for building the nation and the citizen.

The department stated – on the occasion of the International Day of Families, which falls on May 15 of each year, and this year comes under the slogan “Families and Demographic Trends” – that the designation by the United Nations General Assembly of the International Day of the Family reflects its importance and position in preserving the cohesion of societies and ensuring their survival, and that the formation of an interdependent family And Saleema constitutes the nucleus of a mature society that is characterized by psychological, societal and human health, and is able to keep pace with changes and challenges.

She explained that the social sector in Abu Dhabi is constantly working on launching policies and strategies and implementing various and sustainable initiatives, as well as awareness campaigns to contribute to providing full support to families, from children to senior citizens and residents, with a focus on the importance of spending quality time with them and its role in strengthening the interdependence between Family members, and activating their roles in the development of society, in order to contribute to facing the current or future challenges of the family in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Authority for Community Contributions-together, and the Family Welfare Authority, will organize, next Sunday, a community event coinciding with the International Day of Families, in the canal in the Rabdan area of ​​Abu Dhabi, from four o’clock. In the afternoon until ten in the evening.