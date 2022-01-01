Anguissa-style negotiation for AdL who brings home the replacement for the injured Koulibaly. The Genoa side is ready for another long trip: after St. Petersburg he will try Canada in the MLS this summer
Two stories fresh from the appointment and now in the making. Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United to Napoli. Mimmo Criscito from Genoa to Toronto, well beyond the ambitious operation that is about to bring Insigne to Canada. There is a nice distinction between the two affairs: Tuanzebe is the son of the emergency, of De Laurentiis ‘prompt intervention after Koulibaly’s injury and following Manolas’ choice to return to Greece from his Olympiacos.
