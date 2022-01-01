Two stories fresh from the appointment and now in the making. Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United to Napoli. Mimmo Criscito from Genoa to Toronto, well beyond the ambitious operation that is about to bring Insigne to Canada. There is a nice distinction between the two affairs: Tuanzebe is the son of the emergency, of De Laurentiis ‘prompt intervention after Koulibaly’s injury and following Manolas’ choice to return to Greece from his Olympiacos.