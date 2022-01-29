Columns Before masks were feared, now they bring freedom

There have been few convictions for illegal camouflage, although face masking was previously considered a significant threat.

Matti Vanhanen the (central) red soil government did presentation in 2004. Face-to-face masking, which makes it difficult to identify, was to be banned.

It would be punishable to cover the face completely, partially, with a painting or a hood.

Exceptions: camouflage in bad weather or “carnival”.

Fear had risen as protesters began to gather in front of the Presidential Palace on Independence Day. No major riots had been seen in Finland, but the risk from the government could increase during international meetings.

“In addition to the darkness and chaos that has prevailed during the demonstrations, the identification of individuals has been made particularly difficult by their disguise,” the Interior Minister said. Kari Rajamäki (sd) justified in parliament.

Opposition Kimmo Sasista (Kok) all camouflage was “preparing for a crime”. The demonstration was like a bank robbery.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs diluted the proposal.

In December 2004, a law came into force prohibiting camouflage “with the express intention of committing violence against a person or damaging property”.

The chaos has remained moderate. The Helsinki District Court has been convicted of illegal camouflage once in 17 years.

Elsewhere in Finland, degrees have been started, for example, when a man from Päijänne Tavastia demonstrated in Klu Klux Klan clothing in 2015.

Later mask worries have been caused by Muslim women’s veils. The chairmen of the parliamentary groups did not in the survey wanted to go along the French line and forbid covering themselves up.

Exceptions were suggested for professions where interaction is important, such as teaching or customer service. Those who exercise significant public power were also mentioned.

Crown masks have reversed the still lifes. In France, during the pandemic, both non-masking and covering the face with niqab have been punished.

In Finland, “interaction relationships” have had to be disguised conscientiously. Many have also called for anti-vaccine protesters to wear masks.

Fears of hiding have not been realized in the markets but in the roads. Police have failed to write speeding fines because the mask has blocked identification from surveillance camera images.

In the face-to-face disputes of the camera world, privacy and automated surveillance are at odds. Once accustomed to the protection of masks, public facelessness can seem liberating rather than destructive.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.