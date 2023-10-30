Column | Lauri Törhönen’s dissertation was painful to watch: The doctoral candidate did not care about protocol

In his dissertation, Lauri Törhönen rattled through the academic protocol in the manner of the host, writes HS reporter Samuli Tiikkaja.

Congratulations Students of the University of Lapland!

On Monday, October 30, you were free to work on your theses, when the film director Lauri Törhönen the dissertation sneaked through the dissertation conference, just as it has previously passed the thesis supervisor’s critical examination in the seminar phase, and because of two pre-examiners.

After this, there is no need to complain to the leader of your proseminar if you do not want to put a structured table of contents, references or reference works in general in your thesis. Question formulation, methodology, delimitation of the topic, phew! The track is open to a doctorate, up to the highest academic rank.

The University of Lapland broadcast Lauri Törhösen’s dissertation online live on Monday. The opponent was Esa Saarinen. The occasion sparked a lively discussion. A screenshot from the stream. See also Restrictions Prime Minister Marin: Corona measures can be tightened even without an emergency brake: "I would consider this a priority"

Dissertation is by definition a thesis, where the boundary conditions of the thesis should apply. The thesis demonstrates one’s erudition by taking into account previous research on the topic and presents new research information based on one’s own research. To the reader, this appears as a structured text, where the sources of information are clearly marked.

If a dissertation researcher considers himself such a special case that he writes a dissertation about himself and without the conventions of research writing, he raises himself above the research community. However, the researcher does not write the dissertation for himself, but for the community, which is looking for new information from the text.

Like this Lauri Törhönen’s appearance at the dissertation conference on Monday exuded arrogance. He didn’t exactly show respect to the Objector Esa Saarinenbut rattled through the academic protocol with the host’s grip.

He sneered at the objector without your trades. Didn’t answer questions, except for a “yes or no” type question to which he answered “maybe”. And sometimes he answered a question with a question – which a debater is not allowed to do. After the closing statement, he took on the duties of a custodian by trying to end the whole event ahead of time.

Academics practices are learned in advance by reading research texts and attending dissertation conferences. Everyone can learn the format of an academic text by looking at previously completed dissertations and thinking about why the texts were made that way.

In the same way, films also have their own formal language and tradition, which is essential to know, for example, if you start making a film.

Or is it? On the other hand, anyone can make a movie with their cell phone camera and wonder if they’ll ever have time to watch it Citizen Kanealthough it’s really bad.

The author is an editor at HS and a doctor of philosophy.