Column | Annika Saariko became a prisoner of her eloquence

The people of the center thank Annika Saarikko that she has properly given space to explain the reasons after the defeat in the parliamentary elections, writes Marko Junkkari in his column.

Qchairman of the board Annika Saarikko announced on Thursday that he will not apply for an extension at next summer's party meeting. His presidency will therefore last just under four years.

There are often islands invited as one of the most skilled politicians of his generation – I've used that prefix myself – but despite his skill, Saarikko couldn't get the center off the ground.