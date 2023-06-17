Home page World

Once again, activists of the “Last Generation” are spray-painting other people’s buildings in the name of climate protection. A resident of Sylt has now turned the tables.

Sylt – “Last generation” climate activists spray-painted luxury shops on Sylt on Friday (June 16). Not the first time that the group has smeared other people’s property in the name of climate protection. The members don’t stop at expensive art paintings in their protest, for example last autumn they soiled a Monet exhibit with mashed potatoes.

Sylt residents turn the tables – and sprayed climate activists with a spray can during the color campaign

The activists have also attracted attention on several occasions on the popular German holiday island. First, a color attack was directed against private jets at Sylt Airport, then they took on a luxury bar and finally they hijacked a golf course and declared it a nature reserve.

An islander now seems fed up with the protests – and turns the tables on them without further ado. During the color attacks on the Boutique Gallery Michael Meyer and the noble jeweler Wempe on the luxury mile Störnwai in Kampen, a passer-by pulls out a spray can and sprays the climate activists with green paint.

The action of the “Last Generation” attracted the attention of many vacationers and residents of Sylt, most of them were angry. Some of them are said to have verbally attacked them, and according to the police in Schleswig-Holstein, there were also violent attacks. Resentment from angry drivers and passers-by towards members of the activist group keeps making the rounds on the internet, most recently the state also took action against the “last generation” with a major raid.

Island ban for climate activists: color attack on Sylt applies to the super rich and has consequences

For the activists, the most recent color attack has consequences: not only that they themselves were ultimately soiled with paint, the authorities banned according to information from 24hamburg.de the rioters now for at least two weeks from the island. According to their own information, the police arrested six people between the ages of 21 and 63, five of whom could therefore be linked to other actions and vandalism.

The color attack on the noble boutique can certainly be understood as part of the group’s new strategy of targeting its actions in the summer of 2023 against the rich. “The super-rich are above average responsible for the fact that our livelihood shops are destroyed,” said one of the local activists to the German Press Agency. “The richest one percent of Germans emit almost 10 times as much CO₂ as the average citizen,” says a tweet from “Last Generation” on the background of the color attack.

Criticism for this hails not only from numerous users in the social networks but also from politics. “The state parliament firmly rejects criminal actions by the last generation,” announced the state parliament of Schleswig-Holstein. The actions of the “last generation” have reached a new dimension through “the targeted damage to private individuals”. (Romina Kunze)