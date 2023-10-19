Colombia will compete in the Santiago Pan American Games, which will be held from October 20 to November 5, with 389 athletes who will participate in 32 of the 39 disciplines and with the aim of continuing to grow to close the Olympic cycle with a flourish.

Among the country’s main cards are some of its medalists in

Olympic Games as the athlete Anthony Zambranorunner-up in the 400 meters in Tokyo 2020 and who has not yet secured his place in Paris 2024, and the bicycle rider Mariana Pajon, two-time Olympic champion in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The medals

Other Olympic medalists will also be there, such as boxers Íngrit Valencia and Yuberjén Martínez; the cyclist Carlos Ramírez; the weightlifter Luis Javier Mosquera and the athlete Lorena Arenasaccording to the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).

“After being three-time champions of the Bolivarian Games, with the great performance we had in Valledupar, and being runners-up in the South American Games in Asunción, and the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, for the first time beating Cuba, now We will travel to Santiago to face the Pan American Games,” announced the president of the COC, Ciro Solano.

The Colombian objective is to improve the performance of Lima 2019, an edition in which the country finished in seventh place by winning 82 medals -27 gold, 24 silver and 31 bronze- behind USA, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Cuba and Argentina.

Yuberjen Martínez of Colombia celebrates.

Confidence for the future Colombia’s standard bearers for this edition of the

Pan American Games will be two young figures who are growing at a good pace and to whom the COC gave confidence to carry the national flag: the boxer Jenny Arias and the taekwondo player Miguel Ángel Trejos.

Surprises?

On the one hand there is Arias, who has just been a silver medalist at the World Championships in India in the 54 kilogram category after losing the final with Wen Huant Hsiao, from Chinese Taipei.

The boxer’s goal is to get on the podium, since at the 2019 Lima Pan American Games she achieved bronze.

Yeni Arias, Colombian athlete.

Trejos, meanwhile, has just become a world medalist after winning a bronze in the Baku World Championship in the 80 kilogram division.

The taekwondo player, who seeks to revalidate in Santiago the gold he won four years ago in Lima, with the medal he won in the capital of Azerbaijan, became the first Colombian man to climb on a world podium.

