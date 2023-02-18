Saturday, February 18, 2023
Colombian women’s team defeats Nigeria with a goal by Linda Caicedo, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
0
They met this Saturday in the W Revelations Cup 2023.

The Colombia Women’s Senior Team beat their counterpart from Nigeria in the second game of the W Revelations Cup 2023.

Columbia, led by nelson abbey, won 1-0. The match took place at the Estadio León de Guanajuato.

The national team’s goal was the work of Linda Caicedo 5 minutes into the match.

Colombia is the partial leader of the home run, with four points in two games played.

The defining game of the Tricolor will be this Tuesday, February 21 when they face Mexico at 9 pm, local time.

Colombian lineup

Katherine Tapia; Daniela Caracas, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas; Daniela Montoya (C), Monica Ramos; Catalina Usme, Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramirez; Ingrid Guerra. DT: Nelson Abadía.

