The Colombian National Team once again had a start of lethargyThey started losing again, this time against Japan when there were barely 2 minutes left, but they recovered again, played their best game and finished with a notable victory in their second friendly of the Fifa date in Asia, 2-1.

Two players stood out, although in general the game was very good for the Colombian team. Are they Rafael Santos Borrenot only for his great Chilean goal but for his general work, and the other was Jorge Carrascal, who brought out all his talent. Midfielder Kevin Castaño also stood out, who was the figure in the draw against Korea.

This is how Colombia played

Kaoru Mitoma scores 1-0 for Japan against Colombia. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

Camilo Vargas: He allowed a goal, but had a key save. The goalkeeper showed his reaction and his reflections at specific moments. (Score: 6)

Daniel Munoz: he leaves with the sin of the Japanese goal, because he does not jump and allows the header of the man who was his mark. Daniel recovered in the second half with his usual offensive outings. 5

Davinson Sanchez: the lack of rhythm is noticeable. He failed in some direct duels. With the passing of the minutes he was coupling. 5

John Lucumi: He had failures in the duels, especially at the beginning, in the goal he is involved in the late closing to avoid the center, and the aerial game in general was a Colombian failure in the first half. He also improved his level and finished well. 5

Deiver Machado: a lethal weapon in attack, with good centers. He had an assist. The problem is that on the return it is difficult for him, on his wing the center of the Japanese goal was raised. 6

Kevin Brown: another party to applaud him. Strong, strong, with leadership. Once again he was one of the figures of Colombia. 7

Matheus Uribe: He imposed his momentum and rhythm and was the round-trip man he knows how to be. Good match. 6

John Arias: still a little shy, as content in the team game, but with great ability. With more games he can show his true level. 6

Jorge Carrascal: great game With auction, with options, appropriate to the position, guiding the team. If James was not there, Carrascal assumed the role with freedom and commitment. 7

Rafael Santos Borré: Figurehead. A good partner, he created spaces, he was incisive in attack, he fought and fought and was rewarded with a masterful goal, to frame, from the Chilean. 8

Selection Colombia vs Japan.

John Duran: Durán is the present and future, youth and hope. The young man’s shirt is not too big. The first one he had, he sent her inside. 6

The changes

Falcao garcia: He entered for Borré (minute 72. El Tigre was always present, in the few minutes he had restless and he was seen with great desire. To finish off games he is a powerful weapon. (No qualification)

Diego Valoyes: entered for Arias (minute 72). He entered into the team’s system. The offensive capacity slowed down, but he was not out of tune.

Carlos Cuesta: entered through Durán (minute 82). He was inserted in the defensive line. An online test of 3 although he had little time to show the ability of this alternative. (Unrated)

Dylan Borrero: entered through Carrascal (minute 88). He went in to take some confidence, he did not have time to show himself or arouse an analysis. Future. (Unrated)

