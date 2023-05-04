The brothers Ramón and Andrés Pérez Hoyos, after their arrest for the murder of Marcelo Pecci, in Colombia. Attorney General’s Office (RR SS)

A Cartagena court sentenced the Pérez Hoyos brothers on Wednesday for the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, which occurred on May 10 of last year on a beach near the Caribbean city. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has reported in a statement that Ramón Emilio and Andrés Felipe Pérez Hoyos have been sentenced to 25 years and six months in prison for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms. Both had already accepted the charges in January and had apologized for the murder.

The investigation has pointed to the brothers as responsible for the logistics of the crime. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, they had 1.6 billion pesos (about $342,000) to organize the murder. “The two sentenced held several meetings with others involved in the homicide to provide them with inputs and finalize details,” reads the text of the accusing entity.

The prosecutor in charge of the case remarked in one of the hearings that the two brothers used at least seven other people to carry out the murder. According to the prosecuting entity, they are “a latent danger” for society and the tranquility of the country. “The behavior displayed by Messrs. Pérez Hoyos generates anxiety of such magnitude that society in general feels a climate of insecurity,” the judicial official stressed.

Pecci’s murder shocked Colombia in May of last year. The lawyer was the specialized prosecutor against organized crime in Paraguay and was in charge of several of the most important drug trafficking and money laundering cases in that country. He was on his honeymoon on the paradisiacal beaches of the Caribbean when some hit men who arrived on a jet ski riddled him with bullets.

The Pérez Hoyos brothers, originally from the department of Antioquia, are not the only ones arrested for the crime. In January, Andrés’s wife, Margareth Chacón, was arrested in El Salvador for collaborating in the logistics necessary to carry out the murder. She has pleaded not guilty, unlike the ex-military Francisco Luis Correa Galeano. The latter, who coordinated the murder, has accepted responsibility for him and is negotiating a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecuting entity attributes the murder to the First Command of the Capital (PCC), the most powerful drug trafficking faction in Brazil. Investigators have linked the murder to the Brazilian gang because Pecci led the Zootopia operation, which dismantled part of the PCC structure in Paraguay in 2017. Beyond the participation of the Pérez Hoyos brothers, Colombian justice considers Miguel Insfrán, alias Uncle Rico, as suspected of being the mastermind. He was arrested in February of this year, but for other drug trafficking investigations carried out by the Paraguayan justice system.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.