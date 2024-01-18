The Latin America Amateur Championship will return in 2025 to where it all began: the tenth edition of the tournament will be held at the Pilar Golf Club in Buenos Aires (Argentina), where it had already been held in 2015.

The venue was announced this Thursday at the Santa María Golf Club in Panama City, where the 2024 edition is currently being played. In this way, Colombia continues without hosting the most important amateur tournament on the continent.

It should be remembered that the tournament, which in 2024 received 109 players from 24 countries and territories, gives the champion the possibility of competing in three of the four Majors, the Masters, the US Open and the British Open, in addition to the US Amateur and The Amateur Championship.

The second classified, for its part, will obtain the exemption to participate in the final stage of the classification with the chance to enter The Open and the US Open in 2024.

Argentina, the third country that repeats its headquarters, and Colombia?

Argentina joins the list of countries that host the LAAC again. The Pilar Golf Club is the second course to do so. The LAAC passed through the Dominican Republic (2016, 2019 and 2022, all in Casa de Campo), Panama (2017 and 2024), Chile (2018), Mexico (2020) and Puerto Rico (2022).

The 2021 edition, which was going to be played in Lima (Peru), was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic and was the only interruption that the tournament had so far in its first decade.

For now, Colombian golf is focused on breaking another bad streak, that of never having been able to win the tournament. History records three triumphs for Chile (Matías Domínguez in 2015, Toto Gana in 2017 and Joaquín Niemann in 2018), two for Argentina (Abel Gallegos in 2020 and Mateo Fernández de Oliveira in 2023), and one for Costa Rica (Paul Chaplet in 2016), Mexico (Álvaro Ortiz in 2019) and Cayman Islands (Aaron Jarvis in 2022).

Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, Argentine golfer, LAAC 2023 champion.

The best performance by a Colombian player was achieved by José Vega in 2020, when he finished in fourth place after having arrived as the leader on the last day.

