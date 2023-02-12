Colombia vs. Venezuela, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia team celebrates goal against Ecuador.
It is played on the last date of the South American sub-20.
A The sports rivalry between Colombia and Venezuela It extends to most sports, but it becomes more evident in soccer, where La Vinotinto redoubles its efforts to get ahead. This time it will not be the exception and he has another reason: he is looking for the only place that is available for the World Cup in Indonesia, to which they have a guaranteed ticket Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia.
The Venezuelans are fourth with two points and a victory would take them to the World Cup, their main objective in the South American.
The selector of the Sub’20, Nicolas Medina, He hopes that unlike other games in this one the goal options will materialize. Those from the oil country hope to do their own work so as not to depend on other results. This is because if Ecuador and Paraguay -with one point each- tie, they don’t need to beat
Colombia.
The Colombian team hopes to finish the South American with a victory, after obtaining the quotas at World Cup and the Pan Americans.
SPORTS
