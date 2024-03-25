There is still happiness after the 0-1 victory of Colombia about the selected Spain, match played in London. England, and that was settled with a great goal Daniel Muñoz in the second half, prior to an excellent play by Luis Diaz.

With the victory, Néstor Lorenzo, Colombia coach, reached 17 undefeated games with the team, which is seeking its best form for the mid-year Copa América.

Díaz has been key in this team that revolves around him, since the guajiro forward of the Liverpool He has become the great figure of the team, thanks to his ball handling, his dribbles and his goals.

Second friendly

The first half ended 0-1, but it was not a good moment for the group. For the second half, Lorenzo moved his chips and opened the way to victory.

James Rodriguez He gave another face to the team, which not only began to create scoring opportunities, but also dominated the match against an opponent who was dangerous.

Muñoz's goal gave peace of mind to the Colombian eleventh, who arrives with 'wings' for the second friendly, this Tuesday, in Madrid Spain.

Daniel Muñoz scored the goal for Colombia. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

The Colombian team faces Romania, a group with which it has played twice, both in World Cups, 1994 and 1998, and with which it lost on both occasions.

The game will be this Tuesday at 2:30 in the afternoon and can be followed on Canal Caracol and RCN.

Sports