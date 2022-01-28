Colombia vs. Peru: live, minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Action from the match between Colombia and Peru, for third place in the Copa América.
Action from the match between Colombia and Peru, for third place in the Copa América.
Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 28, 2022, 02:28 PM
The selections of Colombia Y Peru will be played on Friday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla much of their hopes of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the game of the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.
It may interest you: (Colombia National Team, shout victory again!)
Alignments: to be confirmed
Colombia
Peru
Follow the match here.
January 28, 2022, 02:28 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Peru #live #minute #minute
Leave a Reply