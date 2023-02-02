Thursday, February 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia U-20 team: the accounts to qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia sub-20 team

Colombia sub-20 team.

Colombia sub-20 team.

Despite the defeat against Uruguay, those led by Héctor Cárdenas have the illusion alive.

The Colombian Sub-20 National Team He has this Friday, February 3, against Paraguay, his second outing in the final hexagonal of the South American that takes place in the country.

After having lost 0-1 against Uruguay, in the opening game of the decisive phase of the tournament, the margin of error is reduced for those led by Héctor Cárdenas. However, despite the setback, there is still a long way to go. And the championship system still makes it possible to see going to the World Cup in Indonesia as a reality and even reaching the final of the regional competition.

See also  A new era: total intensity (Último tango, opinion)

(We recommend: The story that sustains Luis Marquínez as the head of the Colombian National Team).

Colombian accounts

Today, the average number of points to be among the first four of the hexagonal – which are the ones that will go to the World Cup in Indonesia – is located at eight points.

Therefore, since there are 12 units left in play, Colombia would need to win three of the four games. Or, of course, win two and tie another two, to add the eight points that they establish as the limit point to take the step to the contest that will be held from May 20.

To reach the South American final, with four games to go, the main thing is to beat Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela, who are at the top of the table, and hope that Uruguay cede some points so that the chances of playing the last game are greater.

See also  MotoGP | Di Giannantonio: "I will reveal my future this weekend"

At the moment, Colombia occupies the penultimate position in the table, just above Ecuador, which lost by two goals against Brazil in its first game of the hexagonal.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #U20 #team #accounts #qualify #World #Cup #Indonesia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 Academy: Lena Buhler is first selected | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result