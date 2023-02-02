Colombia U-20 team: the accounts to qualify for the World Cup in Indonesia

The Colombian Sub-20 National Team He has this Friday, February 3, against Paraguay, his second outing in the final hexagonal of the South American that takes place in the country.

After having lost 0-1 against Uruguay, in the opening game of the decisive phase of the tournament, the margin of error is reduced for those led by Héctor Cárdenas. However, despite the setback, there is still a long way to go. And the championship system still makes it possible to see going to the World Cup in Indonesia as a reality and even reaching the final of the regional competition.

(We recommend: The story that sustains Luis Marquínez as the head of the Colombian National Team).

Colombian accounts

Today, the average number of points to be among the first four of the hexagonal – which are the ones that will go to the World Cup in Indonesia – is located at eight points.

Therefore, since there are 12 units left in play, Colombia would need to win three of the four games. Or, of course, win two and tie another two, to add the eight points that they establish as the limit point to take the step to the contest that will be held from May 20.

To reach the South American final, with four games to go, the main thing is to beat Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela, who are at the top of the table, and hope that Uruguay cede some points so that the chances of playing the last game are greater.

At the moment, Colombia occupies the penultimate position in the table, just above Ecuador, which lost by two goals against Brazil in its first game of the hexagonal.

SPORTS

More sports news