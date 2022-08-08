Never before in the history of World Championships in Athletics U-20 categorythe Colombian delegation had finished with a loot of three medals, something they did in the Cali contest.

The team made up of 33 athletes performed the best performance in the course of this contest, which reached its 19th edition.

Colombia finished in the medal table in box 25, with a record of two silver medals and one bronze.

Neighborhoods, first achievement

The second place of the barranquillera opened the way Valentina Barrios, who won silver in the javelin throw.

Barrios achieved his goal with a record of 57.84 meters, a new national record, which gives you the option to keep looking to improve it in upcoming events.

Photo: Courtesy Running Colombia

Later, the turn was for Natalia Linares, who achieved her goal in the long jump. Of the Colombians, the athlete born 19 years ago in Valledupar, Cesar, was the most likely to get on the podium and she did.

He qualified for the final with a record of 6.31 m and in the fight for the medal he achieved a mark of 6.59 in the fourth attempt.

“The medal tells me that we are on the right track and that we have to continue training to improve the brand and, therefore, the medal result”, said Linares, who has been pointed out as the successor of Caterine Ibargüen.

Natalia Linares, with the silver won in Cali. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / TIME

On that same day on Friday, Colombia closed the World Cup in the best way, with the bronze in the 4X100 women’s relay.

The quartet was made up ofr María Alejandra Murillo, Marlet Ospino, Melany Bolaño Cassiani and Laura Martínezwho stopped the clock in 44.59 s.

The head-to-head for the first place in the medal table was won by the United States team, which achieved seven golds, four silvers and the same number of bronzes, for Jamaica’s 6 golds, seven silvers and three bronzes.

