The Colombian women's team gave a lesson in play and forcefulness: He had no mercy on a very weak Panama and showed that he is serious about the Women's Gold Cup title.

It was a 6-0 that could have been even wider. Among some definitional errors, the VAR and goalkeeper Yenith Bailey avoided a greater difference.

Colombia, which initially did not have its most promoted figure, Linda Caicedo, built the advantage with play and as the minutes passed, it was ratified with goals. It took 26 minutes to find the goal that paved the way to a resounding victory.

Manuela Paví, one of the new additions to the team regarding the 2023 World Cup (she missed it due to a serious injury), was essential in starting to build the advantage that the team deserved from very early on. She made it 1-0 by taking advantage of a rebound that fell on her chest, in front of the goal, in a play in which the VAR looked for two offsides and a handball. Nothing at all.

Colombia vs. Panama. In action, Manuela Paví (15). See also Colombia would be absent for the match against Japan in the U-20 World Cup Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Then, at 36, Paví took advantage of a piece of genius from Catalina Usme, who, in the middle of two rivals who were blocking her path, put in a cue to leave her teammate with time and space to score 2-0.

And if something was missing to increase a resounding advantage, it was an unforced error. A terrible return complicated goalkeeper Yenith Bailey, the same one who was with Atlético Nacional in the 2021 Women's League: the ball bounced off her goal and fell to Colombia's historic scorer, Catalina Usme, who was left with everything ready to annotate.

In the second half, Colombia managed the pace of the match as they wanted, against a rival that gave in. When he tried to stop, everything calmed down. When he accelerated, the danger was imminent. The VAR took away the fourth goal from Ilana Izquierdo, who finished off with a play that was then repeated almost exactly.

And that action, now with Linda Caicedo on the field, was 4-0, in the 70th minute: Linda Caicedo started from the left and joined Manuela Vanegas. Daniela Montoya picked up in the center and filtered to the left again, where Usme was. And from there, he crossed into the heart of the area for Vanegas to finish without stopping the ball. Great goal!

Linda also had her goal. The Real Madrid player invented a luxury in the area: she received a ball from Manuela Vanegas and made a double hit before scoring 5-0, in the 84th.

And two of those who entered in the second stage put together the play with which the sixth goal was sealed, in the 90th minute, courtesy of Lady Andrade, who overflowed from the right and touched the six-yard box, and Liana Salazar, who entered alone to finish off.

Brazil is coming, one of the rivals with which Colombia usually suffers the most. The demand will be greater. But Marsiglia's team wants to fight with everything. He already gave the first notice of him.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc