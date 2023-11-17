Actor John Leguízamo, born in Colombia and living in the United States for decades, was radiant on the carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards, this Thursday in Seville. He was happy to greet the most popular Hispanic musicians, who are often also the most popular musicians in the world. “There are more than 40 Colombian artists nominated…” W Radio told him, and Leguízamo interrupted, surprised: “Forty! It’s too much! How does that happen? Do we have that much talent? “We are the monsters of music.” His diagnosis was confirmed hours later: Karol G and Shakira were in the group of winners, while the list of recognized Colombians was as long as it was striking.

For at least a decade, it has been urban music that has earned Colombia recognition that, without major barriers, began to spread freely throughout the world. Collaborations, which went from exception to custom, became a springboard. So listening to Shakira with Maluma or Karol G in any country, even a non-Hispanic one, was normal. The Seville gala, however, was a demonstration of success for Colombia beyond the urban genre. The rock of Juanes and Diamante Eléctrico, the vallenato of Carlos Vives, the salsa of Grupo Niche – with the company of the National Symphony Orchestra, also awarded – and the pop of Andrés Cepeda, Camilo, Monsieur Periné and Fonseca also shone in the first Grammy ceremony held outside the United States.

Karol G and Shakira arrived at the gala with seven nominations and left with three awards. With Tomorrow will be nicethe Paisa singer won the awards for Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album, and also won Best Urban Fusion/Performance for TQG, along with Shakira. The Barranquilla woman, apart from the one shared with her compatriot, won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for Music Sessions, Vol. 53. They shared the top spot on the Grammy podium with Mexicans Natalia Lafourcade and Bizarrap, who shared the award with Shakira for that cathartic session.

The presence of Colombian musicians at the Seville gala, however, was not limited to just the awards. In a ceremony in which there was speculation about the reunion of Rosalía and her ex-partner Rauw Alejandro, who had their turn at the microphone, Shakira, Maluma and Juanes also occupied the stage, active representatives of the enormous parade of artists that confirmed what was intuited. for years but now has more of a confirmation: Hispanic music has one of its strongest and most fertile places in Colombia.

All Colombians awarded

Karol G – Album of the year, best urban music album ( Tomorrow will be nice ), Best Urban Fusion/Performance (with Shakira, for TQG ).

Shakira – Song of the year, best pop song (with Bizarrap, by Music Sessions, Vol. 53 ), Best Urban Fusion/Performance (with Karol G, for TQG ).

Andrés Cepeda – Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ( Fourteenth ).

Juanes – Best Pop/Rock Album ( Daily life ).

Monsieur Periné – Best Alternative Music Album ( apocalyptic bolero ).

Niche Group and Colombian National Symphony Orchestra – Best Salsa Album ( symphonic niche ).

Carlos Vives – Best cumbia/vallenato album ( Escalona had never been recorded like this ).

Fonseca – Best Tropical Song (with Juan Luis Guerra, for If you love me ).

Electric Diamond – Best Rock Song (with Adrián Quesada, for Tiger milk )

Camilo – Best long version music video ( Camilo: the first tour of my life )

Camilo Valencia – Best Instrumental Album (with Richard Bravo, for Made In Miami).

