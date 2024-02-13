Do you want to visit a different country on your next vacation? Long live Aerobus has released an incredible promotion for travel to international destinations for less than $100 dollars and here we tell you the details.

The offer “Fall in love with the trip” by Viva Aerobus, offers you travel to international destinations with flights from $71 dollars plus Airport Use Fee (TUA) from $38.36 dollars, depending on the route you select.

This promotion is valid when purchasing from today until February 25, so you still have time to decide where you will travel; Yes, you must reserve for the dates from February to April 2024.

It should be noted that this offer is only valid on single flights and on the Zero Rate, which allows you to travel with a personal item which may be a bag, briefcase, diaper bag, dress bag, suit bag or small backpack that does not exceed The measurements are 45cmX35cmX20cm and fit perfectly under the seat in front of you.

Likewise, it is important that you know that purchases you make in dollars within the national territory will be paid in Mexican pesos at the exchange rate in effect on the date of purchase.

Remember that with Viva Aerobus the base fare, whether international or national, does not include the payment of the TUA, which will be made at the time of payment and varies depending on the airport of departure.

So that you do not miss this Viva Aerobus offer, you must make the reservation and purchase in the same operation and on the airline's official website.

International flights for less than $100 with Viva Aerobus

If you have already decided to travel to an international destination with this Viva Aerobus promotion, here we tell you which routes apply for the discount.

From Cancunyou can buy your ticket to Bogotá for only 99 USD plus 37.6 USD TUA.

Furthermore, since Mexico City International Airport (AICM), you can fly to destinations like Chicago from 104 USD or to New York from 166 USD plus 63.75 USD TUA.

On the other hand, if you start from Guadalajara, you will find flights to Chicago from 87 USD or to Los Angeles for 99 USD plus 55.25 USD TUA.

If your starting point is León, Bajío, You can purchase tickets to Chicago from 77 USD or to Dallas Fort Worth from 85 USD plus 48.16 USD from TUA, among other destinations such as Houston or San Antonio.

From Monterey, The options are diverse. You can fly to Austin for only 73 USD or to Bogotá for 88 USD plus 65.34 USD TUA, in addition to destinations such as Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, Houston or Los Angeles, all with the Zero Rate.

And from Queretaroyou can get flights to Houston from 71 USD or to San Antonio for 83 USD plus 38.36 USD TUA.