The rumors do not stop ringing. After the names of Ricardo el ‘Tigre’ Careca and Eduardo Berizzo appeared in the media as possible coaches of the Colombian National Team, two other foreign helmsmen have just been linked as ‘members of the deck’ to command the tricolor.

The Colombian National Team is still trying to overcome the elimination of the World Cup in Qatar.

“After 100 or 120 resumes, personal calls from technical directors, visits from businessmen and others, There are only three names to lead the Colombian National Team. There are two names and one unknown, if you ask me which of the three, I would prefer ‘Mr. X’. His name cannot be mentioned because he has a contract with a national team and he is going to play the World Cup, not the playoffs, so forget that he is (Ricardo) Gareca,” journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez commented on his program on Tuesday morning. radio in ‘Antena 2’.

“The two are called Matías Almeida, I don’t see him with much choice or much desire. He is a man with a career as a player, selection and Olympic silver medal, he has coached in Mexico, Greece and has no experience with the National Team. His resume is interesting. The third is a man whom you know, his name is Néstor Lorenzo. He came out of the clutches of the gang of (José) Pékerman and (Pascual) Lezcano. He has no relationship with them and today directs Melgar de Arequipa. He is not high-profile, but he is a valid option”, Vélez mentioned in his space.

That’s the way it is, counting Ricardo Gareca, there are three Argentines who have been related to the Colombian National Team in media spaces. Of course, so far, no person from the Colombian Football Federation has spoken about the listed coaches.

*With information from Futbolred