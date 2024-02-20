After a dream 2023 and putting its figures in big clubs in the world, the Colombia women's team soccer team is ready to compete

Gold Cup, his first challenge of the year and in which he aspires to win with a generation eager for a title to consecrate.

The debut of the Colombian women's national team in the Concacaf Gold Cup will be this Wednesday, February 22 at the Snapdragon stadium (San Diego, California) and the match against Panama can be seen live on ESPN 2 and STAR+.

The Colombians, installed in the group B with Brazil, Panama and Puerto Rico, They arrive at this event strengthened by what they have harvested after a long cycle of sowing and difficulties until awakening interest in soccer played by women in their country, with a professional league that has been taking shape and a Linda Caicedo that has eclipsed his 18 years.

Having played the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, instance in which they stood up to England, is part of the presentation letter of the National Team in the first Women's Gold Cup of history, a tournament that he attends with significant losses and a thirst for glory before the Paris Olympic Games.

Colombia, runner-up of the Women's Copa América In the 2010, 2014 and 2022 editions, he takes on this continental competition with small airs of renewal by having the coach on the bench Angelo Marsiglia, who served as technical assistant at the World Cup event in Oceania and replaced the controversial Nelson Abbey in office.

There are also new faces among the 23 mentioned, but the spine remains firm with the lead Catalina Usme (Pachuca-MEX), midfielder Daniela Montoya (Atlético Nacional) and defenders Daniela Arias (Corintihans-BRA) and Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad-ESP), among other references that will be in action in the tournament that will be played between February 20 and March 10 in the United States.

Angelo Marsiglia, coach of the Colombian women's national team.

“Even though there are new players, we have a competitive team to go and win,” said Usme, the Colombian national team's historic scorer, who will not be able to count in the Gold Cup with forward Mayra Ramírez, one of the most expensive signings in the history of women's football after her recent move from Levante to Chelsea, a club that chose not to loan her out.

Among those absent due to injury are the midfielder of the Atlético de Madrid Leicy Santos, Werder Bremen goalkeeper Catalina Pérez and winger Ana María Guzmán, from Bayern Munich, while goalkeeper Stefany Castro (Atlético Mineiro-BRA), midfielders Liana Salazar (Millonarios), Ilana Izquierdo (Mississippi University-USA) and Manuela Pavi (Deportivo Cali), as well as attacker Diana Celis received the opportunity to represent the country. (Millionaires).

This group that combines experience and youth is exalted by its biggest star: Linda Caicedo, chosen by FIFA as the second best player in the world in 2023, previously crowned the “Queen of America” ​​and signed by Real Madrid.

With information from EFE.

