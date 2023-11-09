You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs National
The blues defend their title and are going for their third crown. The greens want to win it for the sixth time.
Millionaires and Atlético Nacional They are ready to play a new final between them, after the definition of the League in the first half of this year, in which the blues achieved star 16.
Now, blue and green will meet again, in the final of the Colombia Cup. Millos is going for his third title in the current format: he is the defending champion and had already won it in 2011. He had already won the title in 1953.
Nacional, for its part, is seeking its sixth crown in the Cup: it has already won it in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
This is how the two games of the Cup final will be played
La Dimayor announced this Thursday the schedules of the two matches of the BetPlay Cup final, the commercial name of the tournament. The first leg will be played in El Campín on Wednesday, November 15, starting at 8 pm.
The second leg will be played on Thursday, November 23, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, also at 8 pm
Millonarios and Nacional had already faced each other in a Cup final. It was in 2013, when the greens, led by Juan Carlos Osorio, were crowned champions.
