The Colombian National Team You can like it a lot or not so much, you can suffer a lot or suffer little, you can have moments of inspiration and moments of nebulae, you can do something big like the victory against Paraguay, or do enough like now against Ecuador, with the 1-0 win. The certainty is that this National Team won again in the sub-20, reached 6 points and is one step closer to going to the World.

Colombia started the game as home games should start, setting conditions, showing the rival their weapons, so that Ecuador would realize who was in charge. So in that frantic start a dynamic Colombian attack was seen, with Monsalve elaborating, Manyoma and Cortés exploding, Cabezas intimidating in his perpetual search of the area and Puerta pushing.

An own goal for the win

The goal was going to come, that was present at that start of the game: and it was an own goal, but what does it matter. That attack was like a hurricane, Ecuador was spinning in the middle of the windstorm. Cabezas took the marks. Monsalve was driving, Cortés waited alone, received the pass and finished off awkwardly, the effect of speed, but with the luck that an Ecuadorian defender with the last name Córdoba arrived dizzy, senseless, and did not know how to reject, and his attempt was for his own goal, and that was the winning own goal: enough.

There were 21 minutes left and the rest of the game was a battle of few emotions. Colombia was in charge of taking a step back as soon as they scored the goal (own goal). He delivered the ball to his lot. It gave the optical illusion that Ecuador was growing, but no. The reality on the field was that Colombia administered, watched, and Ecuador only grew in anguish, with the sole idea of ​​losing and practically being eliminated.

Game action between Colombia and Ecuador. See also 'Ospina asleep' and the memes of Colombia's painful defeat against Peru

Colombia responded with medium distance, with Cortés burning the hands of the goalkeeper who with his gloves on fire threw the ball into the corner kick; then it was Manyoma who launched his missile, but it went without the same force and it was easy for the goalkeeper to control.

He DT Cardenas he moved his chips. Luna and Castilla entered. Colombia took a second breath, but above there was a disconnect. Cabezas got tired of running alone. He invented a couple of shots but he lost the duel with the goalkeeper.

But if we talk about goalkeepers, the giant, the huge one was the Colombian Marquines, who made one of those saves that counts as a goal in favor. A save below, with a feline reaction to stop Cuero’s shot. Ecuador missed its best opportunity and had no more encouragement.

Colombia, in the end, was moved, they were able to score the second, it didn’t fit, but they had already done enough, the own goal that fate resolved for them to take another step towards the World Cup. Brazil continues on Thursday.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news