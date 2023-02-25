Mexico and Colombia joined Chile’s initiatives on WednesdayArgentina and Spain to welcome as nationals of those countries all or some of the more than 300 Nicaraguan opponents who in recent days have been stripped of their nationality and exiled from the Central American country.

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made the offer at his usual daily press conference in which he invited to resolve the political crisis in Nicaragua through the “dialogue”although he avoided once again condemning the measures of the president of that country, Daniel Ortega.

“Asylum, nationality, whatever they want. Nationality cannot be lost by decree”, said López Obrador, after announcing that several of the Nicaraguans recently exiled to the United States have requested “to be in Mexico”.

Former Mexican president calls for dialogue



Regarding the request for “dialogue”assured that his government always sought “to reach an agreement and to release the prisoners.”

“It is possible to talk, everyone talks, even the staunchest enemies”, The president explained, to later give as an example the request for mediation that he proposed months ago to end the invasion of Ukraine.

For his part, Colombia offered nationality to the writer Sergio Ramírez who spoke Tuesday in Madrid with the Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva Durán.

The head of Colombian diplomacy spoke with Ramírez during a meeting that was also attended by the former president of Government of Spain, Felipe González, and the former Colombian Head of State, Juan Manuel Santos,

“Yesterday, in Madrid, Spain, expressing the solidarity of the country and the feelings of President Gustavo Petro, I offered Colombian nationality to the Nicaraguan politician, intellectual and writer Sergio Ramírez (…) Excited, Sergio Ramírez accepted it gratefully. Free and democratic Colombia embraces him and welcomes him to his second homeland”said the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a brief statement released on February 22.

On the other hand, the Nicaraguan writer comments on his social networks about the love he has for his country and what is willing to do so that freedom becomes possibleand.

A fraternal hug to Gioconda, Sergio, Sofía, Carlos and all those whom Ortega has tried to deprive of their Nicaraguan nationality. The dictator does not know that the country is carried in his heart and in his actions, and is not deprived by decree. They are not alone! https://t.co/7f8kMGwx1m —Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) February 18, 2023

Chile will grant nationality to Nicaraguans



The government that has been most forceful in its criticism of the measures taken by Ortega against the opponents is that of Chile, since the president, Gabriel Boric, offered last Tuesday residence and nationality to stateless Nicaraguans.

“The Government of Chile will arbitrate the necessary legal means to offer them due international protection, which will allow them to reside in the country and obtain Chilean nationality, according to the constitutional and legal norms that regulate it”indicated the Chilean Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“The Government of Chile makes this alternative available to those who have been unjustly expatriated from Nicaragua and voluntarily decide to take it.“, the statement added.

Boric calls “dictatorship” to the government of Ortegawhom he has criticized on various international stages in recent months.

“The dictator does not know that the country is carried in his heart and in his actions, and is not deprived by decree. They are not alone!”Boric said when expressing his solidarity on Twitter.

On the other hand, the argentine government said on Tuesday that he is fit to grant citizenship to any of the Nicaraguans who have been deprived of their nationality.

The announcement was made by the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, in response to a statement by Sergio Ramírez, who indicated that if Argentina offered nationality, he would become Argentine.

“If Ramírez asks for Argentine citizenship, we will give it to him.”said Cafiero, after adding that the nationality of the South American country would be delivered “to him and to all those who are suffering from what is happening in Nicaragua”.

The official explained that “the process is personal”so while Argentina is willing to grant citizenship to affected Nicaraguans, they “they have to request it.”

Spain, the first European country to offer nationality.

The day after the release and expulsion from Nicaragua of 222 political prisoners who were sent to the United States on February 9, Spain made the statement.

The offer was extended to another 94 Nicaraguans who were stripped of their nationality a few days later, among them religious, diplomats, former state officials, human rights defenders, Sandinista dissidents, opponents, journalists, academics, students, businessmen, and merchants.

What do international entities think?

The measures adopted by Nicaragua against the opponents, in the framework of the political crisis that country has been experiencing since April 2018, have been rejected by various international organizations.

The ONU claimed the right to nationality contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and said that “no one should be arbitrarily deprived of it”, in addition to condemning the “persecution or reprisal against human rights defenders or critics” with the government.

Likewise, the UN Agency for Refugees (Acnur) considered that the arbitrary deprivation of Nicaraguan nationality to more than 300 people critical of the Ortega regime “violates international law”.

“We ask Nicaragua to respect its international obligations, guarantee the right to nationality and take measures to prevent stateless persons.” the UNHCR stated.

*With information from EFE