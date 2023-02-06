the uruguayan team this Monday he got his place in advance at the Indonesian World Cup by thrashing a rocky Venezuela 1-4 in Bogotá that despite the bulky scoreboard made merits not to fall so thunderously.

The one in Techo, the stadium where the game was played, was an afternoon of goals and dedication by both sides, although the best slice was obtained by those led by Marcelo Broli who completed nine points, enough to put in their saddlebags one of the four quotas given by the Under-20 of Colombia for the World Cup.

Uruguay, relentless

Having achieved that objective, the first on the Uruguayan list, the next thing is to continue on a winning streak to seek the title for which Brazil is also a candidate. La Celeste started like a whirlwind and in less than five minutes she already had two shots counted, one with Franco González and another by Álvaro Rodríguez. Frankarlos Benítez multiplied not to let his ship sink, but at minute 18 midfielder Fabricio Díaz took a penalty and scored the first for his team.

That shot, far from intimidating those from Vinotinto, seemed to give them more strength and that is how, after several attempts, well controlled by goalkeeper Randall Rodríguez, Brayan Alcócer achieved a 1-1 parity. 34 minutes went by and it was the second penalty of the sunny Bogotá afternoon. However, La Celeste derailed everything that Fabricio Coloccini proposed by scoring two more goals in just 10 minutes.

The 1-2 advantage was the work of Álvaro Rodríguez on a pass from Facundo González and with one minute to go before the end of the first half, defender Ignacio Sosa capitalized on a service from Fabricio Díaz to make it 1-3. For the complementary game, the Venezuelans tried again and again but they crashed into a strong Uruguayan defense that tied the ball and made it circulate among their own without leaving gaps through which the rival’s attempts could enter.

And when Venezuela was closer to achieving the discount, a genius came from attacker Álvaro González, who received the ball and without letting it fall, increased the difference: 1-4. lapidary marker.

In the end, the Venezuelan fans who accompanied his team applauded him for the delivery. The Uruguayans for their part are rubbing their hands at the possibility of winning the South American, since they already know that they are in the World Cup.

Synthesis

1. Venezuela: Frankarlos Benitez; Rafael Uscátegui, Renné Rivas (m.52, Jesús Vera), José Segovia, Carlos Rojas; David Martínez (m.60, Wikelman Carmona), Alejandro Cova, Jesús Ortega (m.68, Andrés Romero), Yerson Chacón; Brayan Alcócer (m.66, José Riasco) and Lewuis Peña (m.52, Kevin Kelsy). Coach: Fabricio Coloccini.

4.Uruguay: Randall Rodriguez; Mateo Ponte (m.60, Sebastián Chagas), Sebastián Boselli, Facundo González, Rodrigo Cabrera; Ignacio Sosa (m.60, Sergio García), Fabricio Díaz (m.84, Valentín Gauthier), Luciano Rodríguez, Franco González (m.74, Mateo Antoni); Renzo Sánchez (m.84, Nicolás Siri) and Álvaro Rodríguez. Coach: Marcelo Broli.

Referee: Brazilian Braulio Da Silva Machado. He admonished Ignacio Sosa, Juan Boselli, Mateo Ponte, Fabricio Díaz, José Riasco, Alejandro Cova and David Martínez.

Goals: 0-1, m.18: Fabricio Díaz, penalty. 1-1, m.34: Brayan Alcócer, penalty. 1-2, m.35: Álvaro Rodríguez. 1-3, m.44: Ignacio Sosa. 1-4, m.78: Álvaro Rodríguez.

EFE

