The criminal lawyer died in an accident while going on vacation

In the funeral of Antonella Teramo the colleagues said goodbye to the criminal lawyer, who lost her life in an accident which also caused the death of her little daughter of only 4 years. The family was returning from holidays in Calabria, when the car in which they were traveling was involved in an accident which unfortunately did not give the mother and daughter a chance.

Antonella Teramo lost her life on her birthday. The 36-year-old woman was returning home from vacation with her family. She lost her life in an accident that occurred on the Ionio-Tirreno state road, near Melucuccio, in the province of Reggio Calabria.

She had gone to visit her family of origin for the summer holidays. In the car with her was also her daughter Maya, only 4 years old. The little girl died like her mother. Antonella’s husband Dominic Campenniimmediately rescued them, but there was nothing they could do.

Antonella Teramo was a criminal lawyer from Milan, but originally from San Calogero, in the province of Vibo Valentia. She had obtained a degree from the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro in 2013 with a thesis in Commercial Law.

The move to Milan to practice as a lawyer. Then the birth of her daughter Maya, had by her partner, who was with her in the car on the day she lost her life.

The words dedicated to Antonella Teramo by colleagues, present at the funeral of the criminal lawyer who died in Calabria

Tomorrow I wake up, Antonella, and I’ll find your usual genuine smile printed in the work email you send me. Or maybe, entering the studio, in what is and will always be your studio in Milan, you’ll tell me about the antics of the hearing or about the poor Christ for whom you had lavished commitment and passion.

These are the words of the juristic colleagues of the Milan Law Firm where Antonella worked. Words full of emotion for the disappearance of the young mother.