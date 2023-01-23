Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is considered a close confidant of Putin. He regularly criticizes “our enemy, the West”. (Archive image) © Yekaterina Shtukina/imago

According to Vladimir Putin’s West hater Dmitry Medvedev, a new military alliance could soon emerge: an anti-US alliance with “all countries that are angry with the US”.

Moscow – From the post-war period until the collapse of the Soviet Union, the world was caught up in the Cold War. Focus: The USA and the USSR. In times of the Ukraine war, the Russian-American conflict is hardening again. The United States is the largest donor to Ukraine and, like other Western countries, provides Kyiv with military support. The Kremlin speaks of a “proxy war” – and recently also of an anti-American military alliance.

Medvedev speaks of “new global military alliance”

Russia’s ex-president and Putin’s predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, is convinced that the West is ready “to maul or destroy Russia”. Accordingly, “a new global military alliance could emerge,” as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to Medvedev, the Ramstein meeting and the “heavy arms deliveries to Kyiv” are a clear sign that “our enemies” want to destroy Russia. “And they have enough weapons for that. They could also produce new ones if the need arose.”

Medvedev speaks of anti-US alliance with ‘all countries that are angry with the US’

However, the alliance of the West, i.e. the NATO allies, could then face a new alliance. “In the event of a prolonged conflict, at some point a new military alliance could emerge that includes the countries that are angered by the Americans,” Medvedev added. He also referred to the history of the long wars.

Medvedev did not name which countries should belong to the anti-US alliance. Presumably because at this point the ex-president’s idea gets cracks in the argument. Because Russia simply lacks allies at the moment, the country is increasingly isolated. Only a handful of states are still acting alongside the Kremlin.

With 35 abstentions, only five countries voted against the UN resolution, which condemned the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine as such: in addition to Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria. In a resolution rejecting the illegal annexations of Ukrainian territories, Eritrea voted against Nicaragua. Support for the Putin regime is waning. (as)