He climate in the state of Zacatecas for the next 10 days, March 26 to April 5, will be marked by a drop in temperatures, in addition to the fact that the strong gusts of wind, although at a lower speed than in past days.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN) for this Tuesday, cool weather is expected in the morning, cold to very cold in the mountains in Zacatecas; dDuring the afternoon, it will be cool to mild in the region.

While there will be wind from the north and northwest of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with dust devils in Zacatecas. Today's minimum temperatures are -5 to 0 °C with frost and maximum temperatures are 30 to 35 °C.

This is because the air mass associated with cold front 42 will generate a cooling of temperatures in the northeast and east of the national territory; while the Eighth winter storm will be located north of Mexico, in combination with the polar jet stream.

It should be noted that during this day there will be a low probability of rain in areas of the northeast, west, center, east, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic.

Climate in the state of Zacatecas

The SMN pointed out that the climate in the state of Zacatecas For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there will be winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with dust devils, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C (these only in the southern part of the state).

Likewise, the minimum temperatures will be -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Thursday and Friday; For early Saturday morning the minimum temperatures will be 0 to 5 °C with low chances of frost.

It should be noted that the SMN indicated that during the forecast period, a low probability of rain will prevail over most of the national territory, except in the Mexican southeast.

Weather in Zacatecas capital for 10 days

According to The Weather Channell the weather for Zacatecas capital during the next 10 days It will be as follows:

Wednesday 27th: Sunny, with a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 4°C. Chance of rain: 0%. North wind at 14 km/h.

Thursday 28 : Sunny, with a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 6°C. Chance of rain: 4%. Southeast wind at 18 km/h.

Friday the 29th : Mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 8°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 28 km/h.

Saturday 30th: Mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 8°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 24 km/h.

Sunday 31: Partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 9°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 23 km/h.

Monday 1: Partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 10°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 28 km/h.

Tuesday 2: Partly cloudy with wind, with a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 9°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 34 km/h.

Wednesday 3: Partly cloudy with wind, with a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 6°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 37 km/h.

Thursday 4: Partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 5°C. Chance of rain: 0%. Southwest wind at 29 km/h.