Mexico. The movie CODA wins an Oscar in the shortlist for Best Picture and also another for Best Supporting Actor, is already shared in several news portals.

“And the Oscar goes to…! CODA: Signs of the heart’…”, was heard tonight at the award ceremony which takes place in Los Angeles, California, USA, and several of the actors who take part in the production went on stage, including Eugenio Derbez and Sian Heder, the director.

CODA received multiple nominations, previously winning some of the biggest categories like Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor,

CODA: Signs of the Heart beat out other great productions, including Belfast, Drive my car and The Power of the Dog, the latter being in fact the favorite to win said statuette.

Sian Heder, moved, addressed this message to the public to Eugenio Derbez, who has an important role in its production: “Eugenio Derbez, you made us laugh so much, and you took such good care of the family.”

Sian Heder wrote and directed CODA: Signs of the Heart, and the plot is based on the 2014 French film, La Famille Bélier, and its plot follows the life of Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of a deaf family struggling to balance family obligations and her love of music.

CODA, winner of the Oscar award for Best Picture, was filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts during the summer of 2019 and Heder recalled that it was a very rudimentary, independent and low-budget production, for that and other reasons they feel happy her and all her production.

Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar, won the Academy Award for his supporting role in CODA: Signs of the Heart.