The American tennis player Coco Gauff achieved the most important victory of her short career this Saturday, by winning the US Open, beating the new world number one, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, in the final.

With an exciting comeback, Gauff defeated Sabalenka, winning 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2 amid the joy of the 23,000 New York fans who strongly cheered their young figure.

With this victory in her second major final, Gauff is the youngest American to win the US Open since her idol Serena Williams in 1999.

The data of the new US Open champion

Name: Coco

Last name: Gauff

U.S. citizenship

Date of birth: March 13, 2004 (19 years old)

Birthplace: Delray Beach (Florida, USA)

Height: 1.75m

Position in WTA ranking: 6th

Best position: 3rd (As of Monday)

Coaches: Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert

Titles: 6

Grand Slam titles: 1 (US Open, 2023)

WTA titles 1000: 1 (Cincinnati, 2023)

Tour in New York:

First round: defeated Laura Siegemund (GER) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Second round: to Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 6-3, 6-2

Third round: to Elise Mertens (BEL/N.32) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Round of 16: Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Quarterfinals: to Jelena Ostapenko (LAT/N.20) 6-0, 6-2

Semifinals: to Karolina Muchova (CZE/N.10) 6-4, 7-5

Final: to Aryna Sabalenka (BLR/N.2) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

News in development.

With AFP