According to initial findings, a small plane crashed on approach to land. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/symbol picture

A small plane with a flight instructor and student on board crashed at an airfield in Coburg on Friday. Some questions are still open.

A 62-year-old man died on Friday when a small plane crashed at an airfield in Coburg. The second occupant, a 34-year-old man, was seriously injured, police said. According to initial findings, the machine crashed during the landing approach. The exact cause was still unclear.

A local police spokesman said it was a flight lesson: the 62-year-old was the flight instructor, the 34-year-old the flight student. It is still unclear who was actually controlling the aircraft at the time of the accident.

Paramedics took the two men to a hospital after the crash. The 62-year-old died in the emergency room, police said. The Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation is investigating the precise background. dpa