Dhe FC Augsburg has made the first coaching replacement in the 61st season of the Bundesliga. The club has relieved head coach Enrico Maaßen (39) of his duties after the 7th matchday with the sobering 1:2 home defeat against newly promoted SV Darmstadt 98. Maaßen was under contract with FCA until 2025. The club reacted to the weak start to the 13th Bundesliga season since promotion in 2011.

“After open discussions with Enrico Maaßen, we came to the conclusion that we need to make a change in the position of head coach. Unfortunately, despite great commitment and intensive work, Enno and the team did not manage to break the trend and successfully bring the desired development onto the pitch,” said sports director Marinko Jurendic, explaining the move in a club statement.

Until a new head coach is hired, the team will be looked after on an interim basis by football teacher and U23 coach Tobias Strobl, the statement continued. “I am of course disappointed about this decision because I am convinced that together we would have managed the turnaround,” Maaßen was quoted as saying. “I am grateful to FCA and those responsible for giving me the opportunity to work in the Bundesliga and I wish FCA all the best for the future, especially that the foundation we have laid together leads to success .”

Continued downward trend

The Augsburg team reacted to persistent undesirable developments and a downward trend that had already begun in the first year under Maaßen. Only with a lot of luck and help did the Fuggerstadt team manage to save themselves from the relegation battle on the last match day of the previous season. “The trend is downwards. We are in the red,” said sports director Marinko Jurendic after the defeat against Darmstadt.







This season had already started badly with the elimination from the DFB Cup due to a defeat in the first round at third division promoted team SpVgg Unterhaching. The team, which was extensively rebuilt and rejuvenated again in the summer, initially showed offensive progress on the first matchdays. But the defense under Maaßen was not ready for the Bundesliga. In the end, five points were not enough.

Maaßen succeeded Markus Weinzierl in Augsburg in the summer of 2022. He was supposed to give the club a clear football profile again after he had previously made a name for himself as a developer and sponsor of young players in the third division with Borussia Dortmund’s second team. But in Augsburg he didn’t go beyond approaches and isolated highlights such as a home win against FC Bayern Munich last season. FCA was Maaßen’s first Bundesliga station.