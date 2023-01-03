Although it seems otherwise, the video game of multiversus It is still valid for all users who have decided to enter its competitive world, this translates into the arrival of new content as playable characters. And the community itself agrees with something, that is that they put Walter White from breaking bad to the campus despite not being from Warner.

In fact, the developers of the title, Player First Games, They have given a very special New Year’s message to the followers, thanking the support that has been given to their creation. To this the account of Twitter, Walter White for Multiversushe replied that everything will be happiness if they add to the character, and the main character artist told him to “expect good things.”

Here the clue:

expect good things —Dan Eder (@3DanEder) January 1, 2023

The only way I’ll have a good 2023 is if we see Walter White join MultiVersus that year.

This comment from dan eder has unleashed an explosion on social networks, as it could be the clue that is needed to confirm that Walter White would be adding to the cast of characters. It is worth commenting that there are still some quite demanding, so priority would be given to those wholly owned by Warner bros.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It would certainly be fun to see Walter dishing out punches all over the place. Although, it would also be amazing if Pennywise was added to the cast, after all, the rights to the movies belong to Warner.