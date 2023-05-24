On Tuesday, May 23, the peso traded at 17.96 units per dollar near the close of the session, with a depreciation of 0.49 percent against Monday’s reference price, stringing together six straight days of losses.

The Mexican currency and the stock market fell dragged by a growing nervousness of the investors about the ceiling of the debt of the United States, after the meetings between the White House and the negotiators of the republicans in the Congress did not produce advances.

The Mexican peso depreciated due to concerns of a default in the United States and the price of the dollar today, May 23, 2023, starts the session in 17.86 units for each greenbackaccording to the Official Gazette of the Federation.

“The Mexican peso remains under pressure, with traders closely watching debt ceiling negotiations,” CI Banco firm said in an analysis note. “In the short term, a deal will likely trigger new positive momentum for most global financial markets,” she added.

Price of the dollar in banks

BBVA Mexico – 17.22 pesos for purchase and 18.16 pesos for sale

Citibanamex – 17.44 pesos for purchase and 19.35 pesos for sale

Banco Azteca – 17.00 pesos for purchase and 18.19 pesos for sale

Banorte – 16.75 pesos for purchase and 18.15 pesos for sale