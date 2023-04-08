Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

The streets are particularly crowded on the Easter weekend. Climate activists tape themselves to the Autobahn in front of the Gotthard tunnel. Some motorists are bursting at the seams.

Munich – There is a lot going on on the streets at Easter. In the middle of the Easter traffic jam, climate activists from the group “Renovate Switzerland” stuck themselves in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel in Switzerland on Good Friday. The Gotthard tunnel had to be temporarily closed on the morning of Good Friday. A scuffle broke out between the activists and the drivers. The climate group shared footage of it on Twitter.

Tumultuous scenes: climate stickers cause traffic jams at the Gotthard tunnel:

The route on the A2 in Switzerland was already full in the early hours of the morning, so that the Touring Club Schweiz (TCS) reported around 10 kilometers of traffic jams and almost two hours of time lost in front of the Gotthard tunnel at 6 a.m. A few hours later, a 15-kilometer traffic jam formed blick.ch reported. In the morning, six activists between the ages of 19 and 60 blocked the road, as “Renovate Switzerland” wrote on Twitter. The group’s supporters stuck to the road near the Gotthard tunnel.

The drivers, who probably already had nerves of steel due to the long traffic jam, stepped in. In a video shared by “Renovate Switzerland” on Twitter, you can see a woman ripping the banners out of the hands of the activists who were sticking up. The banners were held by the activists. Cars honk in the background. In a photo the group also shared on Twitter, a man is seen stepping on activist banners with his foot. The police confirmed the clashes between the climate activists and the drivers, as the dpa reported.

Climate activists stick themselves in front of the Gotthard road tunnel — traffic jam grows to 19 kilometers

The police were there quickly and, according to the climate group, removed the activists from the street “with care and patience”. They were arrested, which was also the Uri cantonal police at the request of blick.ch confirmed. “We have provisionally arrested six people. You will be taken to the police station, questioned there and reported. A report will then be sent to the public prosecutor’s office,” said a spokesman.

See also The Church calls for peace talks Designation Gotthard Road Tunnel (Gotthard Tunnel) Position Southern Switzerland, connects the canton of Uri with the canton of Ticino start of building May 5, 1970 opening September 5, 1980

The Gotthard tunnel has been open again since 10.40 a.m., as the TCS informed. As a police spokesman for blick.ch explained, the activists’ protest also had an impact on the traffic jam. At 12.30 p.m., the TCS reported 19 kilometers of traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel. Travelers need a lot of patience, because the TCS assumes a loss of time of more than three hours. Normally the tunnel is passed within about 20 minutes. (vk)