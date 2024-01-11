It shouldn't get any crazier, because the climate crazies are now also destroying electric cars.

It is a movement that the undersigned has no knowledge of, but they seem to be terrorizing the entire society: awakened people, or wokies, to deal with @jaapiyo to speak. According to Johan Derksen, these people look at the masses with a kind of 'disdain'. In any case, it ensures sufficient polarization.

It is also true that people want this, that polarization. Otherwise you have nothing to oppose. In this case, it ensures that environmental clubs get to work ruining the lives of normal people. Think of Extinction Rebellion that wants to bully road users. And then there is also a crazy club that calls itself 'The Tire Extinghuishers'.

Trouble people

Their goal is actually to harass the more successful individuals on this planet. They do this by puncturing the tires of large, heavy and environmentally polluting SUVs. Now we think it's a good idea to point out to people that the crossover and SUV are generally spermicidal vehicles and that there are so many nicer ones out there. It's a shame that a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé is not available and no one really cares about a Mercedes-Benz CLS (which has just been taken out of production).

But that's not what the Tire Extinghuishers are about. No, what they care about is the fact that SUVs are also much less safe than regular cars (for the people around them). Now that is partly true. Large cars often have more absorption capacity, although this does not always benefit a pedestrian or cyclist as much. It will be hit by a huge car and will, er, be more physically inconvenienced.

Climate nuts

So this group of activists is also going to crack down on electric SUVs. For example, in Great Britain they are busy puncturing the tires of Tesla Model Xs. Precisely those owners who made environmentally conscious choices come to the conclusion that it is not environmentally friendly enough. Then you stand there with your jute pants, hemp shirt, lack of deodorant, solar panels on the roof and a Tesla. It's STILL not good enough…

The climate geeks do it not only because of safety, but also because a lot of raw materials are needed to make an SUV. The tires of hybrids and plug-hybrids are also not safe from the weirdos at Tire Extinghuishers. They take it immediately.

Through: Carscoops.

Photo credits: black Model X by @carsbycasper via Autoblog Spots.

