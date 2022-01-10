FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet this Wednesday for the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. The winner of the match will win a place in the final, where they will face the winner of Thursday’s contest between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club.
The tournament between champions and runners-up of LaLiga and Copa del Rey will take place between Wednesday 12 and Sunday 16, with the semifinals taking place on the first two days and the title match taking place on Sunday. On the occasion of a new edition of the Classic to start the competition, we review how the five most recent ones were, with a clear positive trend for meringues:
December 18, 2019. Day 10 of LaLiga 2019-20 left a match at the Camp Nou in which there were no goals, but there were controversial. In a match where Gerard Piqué and Sergio Ramos took chances on the line, there were two actions in the Barça area that could have perfectly translated into a penalty for the whites.
March 1, 2020. Matchday 26 of LaLiga 2019-20 was the last Clásico before the pandemic. In that one stake, with the lead at stake, the whites prevailed in the last 20 minutes through goals from Vinícius Júnior and Mariano Díaz, the latter scoring in discount after finishing entering the field of play.
October 24, 2020. Matchday 7 of LaLiga 2020-21 confirmed the merengue leadership with an away win at the Camp Nou. The start of the match was frantic, with goals from Federico Valverde and Ansu Fati in the first eight minutes. Already in the second half, Sergio Ramos, exceeding the hour of the game, and Luka Modric, practically in the discount, would make the three points travel to the capital.
April 10, 2021. Day 30 of LaLiga 2020-21 took place at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, again without an audience. On this occasion, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos put the locals ahead before reaching thirty minutes of play. When the game time arrived, Óscar Mingueza reduced differences, but the electronic player did not move again.
October 24, 2021. Matchday 10 of LaLiga 2021-22 was the last time they met. Already with an audience at the Camp Nou, the visitors went ahead by means of David Alaba after half an hour of play. Injury time was exciting, with Lucas Vázquez appearing to sentence and with Sergio “el Kun” Agüero reducing differences. It was the only goal for the Argentine in Can Barça and the last of his career before hanging up his boots.
