Claudio Armando has become one of the main pieces of the southern group Los Capos de Bolivia. Recently, the Peruvian singer confirmed that he will leave the group and that he will only perform the last two performances that he had already agreed upon with the group's owners. The fact is causing a lot of curiosity among his fans about the musical future of the artist, a native of Iquitos.

As it is remembered, the artist became known after traveling to Bolivia. The young man sang in minibuses, restaurants and other places, and then published it on the TikTok platform. Then, the boy quickly went viral and Los Capos gave him the opportunity to demonstrate his talent. Currently, Claudio Armando is well known in said highland country and also participated in tours around Europe.

What did Claudio Armando say about his departure from Los Capos?

Although the vocalist was not very extensive in explanations, He confirmed that his departure from Los Capos is official. He emphasized that his time in the group is a 'stage', so it is presumed that he would soon launch as a soloist.

“Los Capos is a group that has talent, I think that, simply, I take my step apart, for a reason they are 'capos', they are cracks, very good, talented. The new member is a talented boy, full of dreams. He group is going to continue as it does, big and strong, they are simply small stages in life, which we all know,” mentioned the singer.

Where will your last performance with Los Capos be?

Claudio Armando told his fans that he will have two last presentations with Los Capos, in Lima and Arequipa. The first will be at the Santa Rosa complex, this December 31, along with Yarita Lizeth and Coralí. The second will be at the Pampa de Camarones sports complex, Yanahuara district, on January 1.

“You have to know how to close the year, I'm talking about a farewell. There is a commitment in Lima and Arequipa,” he emphasized on his social networks.

Who will replace Claudio Armando in Los Capos?

Unofficially, it is known that the person who will replace Claudio Armando in Los Capos will be the singer Gabriel del Águila. The latter is already making some presentations and recordings with the southern group. In addition, he is interpreting the songs of the outgoing artist.