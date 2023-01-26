Claudius Amendola he is one of the most loved actors in the Italian film scene. During his long career he has been linked to very successful personalities. Needless to name the role of Julius Cesaroni in the series The Cesaroni which was extraordinarily successful. The events of the most famous family in Rome have kept millions of Italians glued to television for several years.

Source: web

But Claudius Amendola he is a truly versatile actor capable of passing from a comic role, such as that of Giulio Cesaroni, to more dramatic roles such as those interpreted in various successful films. Always remaining in the theme of fiction, Claudio also wore the guise of a policeman in the series Half black. Soon we will see him again at work in a new fiction where he also directs the name “The patriarch” which will be broadcast on Canale 5. It will tell the story of a charismatic entrepreneur, Nemo Bandera and his family, between business, love and crime. While waiting to see him at work, let’s retrace his story.

Claudius Amendola was born in Rome on February 16, 1963. His debut in the world of acting took place very young: at 19 when he played the Jewish boxer Davide Sonnino in the television miniseries Storia d’amore e d’educazione.

Since then he has come a long way alternating both comedic and dramatic roles. Yet before throwing himself completely into the world of cinema, Claudio did the humblest jobs of him.

Apparently, after graduating from eighth grade, the actor interrupted his studies to go to work as a laborer and then as a clerk. So a very distant road compared to the one he then took. He too, like several fellow actors, carried out the humblest jobs before making a passion, that for acting, a real job.

And today we can say that Claudio Amendola is truly one of the most popular actors in Italy.