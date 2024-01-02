













Classroom of the Elite season 3: what time does episode 1 come out, how and where to watch it









Now, the first episode of the third season of Classroom of the Elite premieres this week and we will tell you when, at what time and where you can see the long-awaited episode based on the light novel written by Shougo Kinugasa.

Classroom of the Elite season 3: when does episode 1 premiere?

On November 24, 2023, the official Classroom of the Elite X account revealed well in advance that The first episode of the third season will premiere on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 through various television networks and their respective streaming services.

Don't lose sight of the fact that the premiere of the chapters will be weekly and everything indicates that there will be 13 just like the previous seasons of this animation. It is not yet revealed what the title of the first episode will be, so we will know until it premieres.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 1: what time does it premiere

Typically, anime series licensed by Crunchyroll premiere around the same time as they do in Japan, a few hours apart. In the case of Classroom of the Elite it will be at 10:30 pm, that is, 7:30 am Central Mexico time.

However, since it does not premiere at the same time, we can say that the time for our region will be more or less at 12:00 pm, although it works for us. This is how the respective hours would remain.

Mexico: 12:00 pm

El Salvador: 12:00 pm

Guatemala: 12:00 pm

Costa Rica: 12:00 pm

Nicaragua: 12:00 pm

Honduras: 12:00 pm

Colombia: 1:00 pm

Ecuador: 1:00 pm

Panama: 1:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 pm

Dominican Republic: 2:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 2:00 pm

Venezuela: 2:00 pm

Paraguay: 2:00 pm

Bolivia: 2:00 pm

Cuba: 2:00 pm

Argentina: 3:00 pm

Uruguay: 3:00 pm

Brazil: 3:00 pm

Chile: 3:00 pm

Source: Kadokawa

Classroom of the Elite season 3: where you can watch episode 1

From its first season to the third that premieres on January 3, 2024, Classroom of the Elite can be seen through the streaming service. Crunchyrollsince they have the license to broadcast this anime in our region.

We'll see if any other service gets the streaming rights for Latin America in the not-too-distant future, but for now, everything will be on this streaming service that belongs to Sony.

What is Classroom of the Elite about?

Classroom of the Elite, also known as Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitu he, is an anime based on the light novels written by Shougo Kinugasa. Given its popularity, this work made the leap to manga and eventually animation.

The story tells us about the private Tokyo Koudo Ikusei high school which classifies students according to their academic performance. It is worth noting that under this precept, students are treated with certain privileges.

The protagonism in Clasroom of the Elite falls on the students of class D, who are identified as not very talented and have minimal resources to study. Kiyotaka Ayanokouji is the main character and despite being apathetic, he is very astute and discovers this class system and social inequality that exists in this high school.

