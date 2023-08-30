Africa is a fundamental continent for the world. Not only because of its great wealth for the development of the planet, but also because by 2050, according to estimates, it will have the largest number of inhabitants, with a large number of young people.

The book ‘A road to Africa, a door to the world’written by the Colombian lawyer Clara Ines Chavez Romero, who lived for several years in that continent as a diplomat, seeks to highlight the importance of that region and its influence on Colombian culture. To do so, she presents her vision of the basic tenets of Pan-Africanism, as well as “the future and empowerment” that awaits Africa.

The author launches this book, with a foreword by Jean-Claude Gakosso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Congo, and by other personalities, to show the relevance of Africa for Colombia and its cultural similarities, and links the foreign policy issues of the country with that continent with which it seeks to strengthen trade, the environment and decarbonized economies.

“Colombia must also turn its gaze towards this continent with which we share not only history, culture and problems, but enormous similarities in its development and great paths for the future,” reads the book’s presentation.

The book is already on sale in all bookstores in the country..

Chaves Romero was a career diplomat for 15 years and has been a lecturer, international consultant, columnist in different national and foreign newspapers, and creator of various international projects in which she has made Colombia known and in which democracy, peace, governance, the environment, sustainable development, and culture as the fourth pillar of said development, have been the central themes.

