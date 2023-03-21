Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Clara Chía “loses her shyness”: this is how Piqué’s girlfriend makes herself heard in Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
Clara Chía "loses her shyness": this is how Piqué's girlfriend makes herself heard in Spain


close

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira

Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

TikTok Elbarrioklk, YouTube Shakira

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

In the video, he is seen speaking at an event. The media rate her tone of voice and her striking accent.

Clara Chía Martí spoke. Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend, cataloged by the entertainment press as a shy and cautious woman, reigned in one of the events prior to the King’s League final, the project in which the former Barcelona player is the most visible face.

Clara Chía makes herself heard

The Spaniard is not afraid to show his love with Clara Chía to the world.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique / Twitch: kingsleague

The Kings League, the 7-a-side soccer league with alternative rules created and chaired by former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, is a video game come true that exceeded two million viewers the night Ronaldinho played and is already preparing for the final to four that will be held on March 26 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

At each event, Piqué moves around the stage as if he were at home. Just like Clara Chía, a Kosmos worker and her current partner.

(You can read: Piqué launches a “bomb” for the separation from Shakira: “It is not how people perceive it”).

This was demonstrated in the last event of the innovative project, as Clara Chía spoke without problems, close to Piqué, with the content creator Adri Contreras.

And his voice drew attention, or at least that is how the Catalan newspaper ‘El Nacional’ reports it in its note: “Clara Chía’s surprising tone of voice: posh Barcelona accent and dressed like Piqué”.

“Clara Chía grows up and loses her shyness with Gerard Piqué”, headlines ‘La Vanguardia’.

So far, the 23-year-old Catalan has not referred to the criticism made of her and her boyfriend.

SPORTS

