In a forceful joint operation, the Civil Guardin collaboration with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), he Mexican Armythe State Attorney General's Office (FGE) and the Municipal Police, thwarted a million-dollar smuggling by seizing an individual in possession of approximately two million 750 thousand pesos without proving its legal origin.

The incident occurred on the street that leads from the Sicartsa Bypass to Playa Eréndira, where the elements of security They carried out crime prevention tours.

The arrest and confiscation of the money

After detecting a truck that was traveling at high speedthey proceeded to stop him.

When carrying out an inspection of the vehicle, they located various packages of bills that added up to the amount two million 750 thousand pesos.

Since the driver does not have the documentation that proves the legality of money and its originboth the cash and the individual were made available to the competent authorities for the corresponding investigations.

A resounding blow to organized crime

This joint operation It represents a resounding blow to illicit activities that undermine the security of the population.

The seizure of this millionaire amount without legal provenance represents a blow to the financial structures of the organized crimeweakening its operational capacity.

