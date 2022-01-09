The Municipal Civil Defense of Rio de Janeiro received 130 calls and interdicted 16 properties in the last three days, due to the intense rains that were recorded in the city. The agency released today (9) a balance of the actions carried out between Thursday (6) and yesterday (8), and reported that no incidents with injuries were recorded.

According to the Civil Defense, most of the 130 calls from the population requested inspections of properties with cracks or leaks.

Yesterday afternoon (8), Civil Defense agents went to Complexo do Alemão after a landslide hit two homes in Morro dos Mineiros. The incident left no injuries, but caused the closure of five houses.

Complexo do Alemão was the community with the highest amount of rain accumulated in three days in the city, according to the city hall, with 145 millimeters in 96 hours. In addition, the region also accumulated the highest volume of rain in 24 hours, with 91.6 millimeters.

Properties at risk were also found in other neighborhoods in the north and west, such as Senador Camará, Bangu, Catumbi, São Cristóvão and Vila Isabel.

The Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center (COR) announced that it returned to normality at 7 am this Sunday, due to the absence of heavy rain forecast for the next few hours.

The COR was in the mobilization stage since 5:45 pm last Wednesday (5) because of the rainy weather.

Yesterday afternoon, the Civil Defense had reported the record of 70 occurrences related to rains in the state, most of them cutting down trees and saving people.

The State Center for Monitoring and Alert of Natural Disasters in Rio warned that, due to the accumulation of rain in recent days, the Muriaé River has reached its transshipment quota of half a meter at the Patrocínio do Muriaé station, located in the municipality of Patrocínio do Muriaé (MG) , which has a direct impact on cities in the northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

As a consequence of this, occurrences of flooding points can be recorded, there is a high possibility of floods and floods, affecting communities in areas of hydrological risk and/or isolation of neighborhoods/communities at lower levels.

According to the state agency, the municipalities of Laje do Muriaé and Itaperuna are the most likely to be affected by the flood. However, the municipalities of São José do Ubá, Miracema, Italva, São Fidélis and Cardoso Moreira require attention.

