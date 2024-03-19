The PP and Ciudadanos have entered into negotiations to be able to present themselves jointly in both the Catalan and European elections, which seem complex because the two formations come from opposite positions. The popular ones flatly reject participating in a coalition by asserting their initials, while Ciudadanos assures that the dilemma is this: either there is a coalition or they go separately. Members of the orange party assure that the permanent commission that appointed the negotiators, Adrián Vázquez and Carlos Pérez Nievas, assumed that the party in Catalonia will have the last word.

The popular ones, who have not yet decided whether they will bet on Alejandro Fernández as the head of the list, propose that the Ciudadanos candidates end up joining their lists. However, they categorically reject such a proposal. “In Catalonia it is impossible for Ciudadanos to be absorbed by the PP. Neither members nor deputies would accept something like that,” say the same sources who rule out being able to participate under the name of another political party. “Either we go alone or in the company of others, but never that way,” they say.

Ciudadanos, which won the elections in 2021, now has six seats but the latest polls predict that it will not obtain representation. The PP, on the other hand, is on the rise. Barely an hour after the 12-M call, Carlos Carrizosa, president of the parliamentary group, appeared in Parliament to announce that his party would attend “all out” on 12-M convinced that it has an electoral space with its strong rejection of processes and the amnesty and with the aim of focusing attention on public services. The decision to negotiate with the PP was made a day later. The party considers that the coalition is the best formula because it unites and does not divide the vote of constitutionalism, which in its opinion would range from the disenchanted of the PSC to those of Vox. Their bet is not new: in the 2021 elections the same dilemma was posed, but in the end it was shipwrecked.

After suffering the flight of councilors and deputies who have joined the PSC or the PP – its former spokesperson Nacho Martín Blanco was head of the list for the PP on 23-J – Ciudadanos has almost disappeared throughout Spain except in Catalonia where it was born in 2006. Training maintains that resilience and therefore rejects any integration. Last week, Cs presented a complete amendment to the budgets, but censured the president of the Parliament Anna Erra for having delayed the vote to allow the arrival of a Vox deputy whose vote against caused the budgets to fall.

The PP has hidden behind this negotiation so as not to clarify who its candidate should be. Fernández, the president of the party, enjoys the support of a good part of the bases, 70% of the local boards and constitutionalist entities and veteran national leaders such as Esperanza Aguirre. Councilors and activists are giving their support online under the label Me with Alejandro. The statutes of the Catalan PP establish that the candidate is the president of the party, but the national leadership has always placed the one it has preferred.

