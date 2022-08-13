London (AFP)

Manchester City, the defending champion, continued its strong start and achieved a broad victory, at the expense of Bournemouth 4-0, in the second stage of the English Premier League, and was joined in the lead by Arsenal, who defeated Leicester City without problems 4-2.

City and Arsenal share the top spot in the Premier League with six points, with goals ahead of City, while Leeds United missed the opportunity to join the leaders after a 2-2 draw against Southampton to fail to achieve their second win in a row.

At the “Al Ittihad” stadium, City with Spanish coach Pep Guardiola achieved his second victory in two matches, after his victory in the first stage against West Ham with two goals scored by Norwegian newcomer Erling Halland.

The German Elkay Gundogan (19), the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne (31), Phil Foden (37) and the Colombian Jefferson Lerma scored an own goal (79) for the “Blomon”.

The owners of the land absolutely dominated the confrontation, thanks to the offensive smoothness, as the city succeeded in converting its chances into goals, taking the lead through Gundogan, who was unique in the goal after exchanging “One Two” passes with Halland, who continued his strong performances, and achieved his first decisive pass with City in «Premier League» (19).

And soon, the brilliant De Bruyne strengthened his team’s lead with a second goal from a left-footed shot after a pass from his colleague Foden (31).

De Bruyne returned the favor to Foden, who raced quickly in the depth of the area, and passed him a wonderful ball on a silver plate, the latter did not hesitate to deposit it into the net (37).

The pace of the match slowed down a bit in the second half, but City maintained their clear advantage in the midst of Bournemouth’s block in defense in an effort to avoid conceding more goals.

City could not crush his opponent’s goal in the second half, until the 79th minute, when the Portuguese Joao Cancelo tried to pass on the left side of the goal, and the ball bounced from Lerma’s feet directly into his team’s goal (79).

At the Emirates Stadium, Brazilian Gabriel Jesus led Arsenal to continue its strong start this season by beating Leicester 4-2.

Jesus scored his team’s two goals in the first half (23 and 35), scoring his first official goals since moving to the London team from Manchester City during the summer, while the Swiss Granit Xhaka added the third goal (55) after the Frenchman William Saliba reduced the score to Leicester after he scored a goal. in his own goal (53).

And after James Madison reduced the score again to Leicester (74), Arsenal quickly eliminated his hopes with a goal for Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who scored his second goal this season (75).

Arsenal raised its score to six points at the top of the standings, equal to City, while Leicester has an orphan point in its balance, after its first-stage draw against Brentford 2-2 at a disappointing start for the 2016 champion.

Arsenal’s knot continued to chase Leicester, as they had not won it since October of 2020, as the “Guerres” won the last four matches that brought the two teams together.

The London team entered the meeting, delighted with its victory in the first stage over Crystal Palace 2-0, amid great hopes for the current season’s squad for a successful season, after Spanish coach Mikel Arteta’s team finished last season in fifth place to miss the Champions League competition.

In addition to Jesus, Arsenal also included Ukrainian full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko from City, Portuguese Fabio Vieira, young Brazilian Marquinhos and American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Saliba returned from a loan period in Marseille.