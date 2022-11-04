Citizenship income will be modified, the benefit will be due only to those who do not have the opportunity to enter the world of work. For the rest of the beneficiaries, employment plans will be implemented to protect the dignity of the person.

The Basic income was born in 2019, with the decree-law n. 28. This tool was designed to economically support families and combat poverty. It wasn’t just an economic subsidy. Rather, it was the commitment that the state made to achieve the goal of social inclusion and reintegration into work.

The new government, headed by the Premier Giorgia Meloni, has expressed its intention to revolutionize this decree by reducing its benefits. In fact, the intention would be to allow the subsidy only to certain disadvantaged categories. The same ones that because of this cannot be introduced into the world of work.

The Premier had defined the citizenship income as one social defeat. According to Meloni, in fact, subsistence does not represent an instrument aimed at preserving the dignity of those who are in a position to work. Her intent would be to provide greater subsidy for those who are unable to enter the world of work.

People who are able to work should get help through employment only this could, according to the Premier, help them find the dignity. With these premises we would no longer speak of citizenship income but of subsistence income to which only certain categories may have access.

This new type of subsidy may no longer be entrusted to INPS but would pass through the hands of the Common. The reason is that they would be more informed about the conditions of the citizens of the area. Consequently, it would be possible to provide a better service and to stem the phenomenon of false declarations.

According to the estimates of the new government, these changes would bring about a saving on the state coffers 8 billion euros the year. If on the one hand the premises seem to be good, on the other there is the problem of Budget Law of 2023.

In fact, by November 30th this law will have to be presented in Brussels and there are many commitments made by the Government. These include the maneuvers aimed at stemming the problem of the energy crisis. Perhaps the changes to make subsistence income will have to wait until 2024 but certain restrictions will be implemented on the number of beneficiaries.

