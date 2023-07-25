We are in the middle of the summer cinematic fuss where Barbie is breaking the bank at the box office, and Nolan’s Oppenheimer already a month before its official release is being talked about everywhere, with specialized reviews praising it in cascades. Between student spirit and rumors on social media, a Interesting background on Cillian Murphywhich could complete the picture of the “Barbenheimer” that is being painted in this crazy summer. Well, there’s a chance, whether it’s a joke or not, that the actor can play a Ken in a can Barbie 2.

Clearly there is no information regarding a possible second film, but given the enormous success of this film, it is difficult to think that there will not be a sequel. The actor was asked the question by colleagues from Cinéfilooswho specifically asked Oppenheimer’s lead actor if he would like to join the Ken team with Ryan Gosling and the rest of the crew.

“Absolutely yes! Let’s read the script and talk about it!” He replied, and then talking about the film: “I can not wait to see it. I think it’s a great thing for cinema to have all these great films coming out this summer.”.

Of course, that could have been a funny answer, but in the movie world, you really never know. In full wake of “Barbenheimer” then, social networks are already filled with posts, memes, and other types of fun content regarding the crossover challenge of these two antipode films.

We do not know whether a phantom Barbie 2 will be made, nor if the script will actually arrive in the hands of the Peaky Blinders actor for a reading. For now, enjoy, we just imagine what it would be like.